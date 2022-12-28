HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s almost New Year’s and holiday events are wrapping up for the season. How are you ringing in 2023?

Chesapeake

First Day Hike

Indian River Park will host a New Year’s Day hike on Sunday, January 1. Enjoy the First Day Hike at the Indian River Park trailhead near 2003 Rokeby Avenue.

The hike begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. On the hike, learn about the history of the park, wildlife populations, and more.

Pre-register for the event, and learn more information at the link here.

Newport News

Noon Year’s Eve

Visit the Virginia Living Museum on Saturday, December 31 for Noon Year’s Eve. The museum is located at 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

Celebrate New Year’s with countdown science demonstrations, crafts, and other activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admittance to the event is free with museum admission or membership. For more information, click here.

Kwanzaa Celebration

From Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30 celebrate Kwanzaa at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. The center is located at 2410 Wickham Avenue. Enjoy exhibits, African dancing, vendors, guest speakers, and more.

The event is partnered with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item with them to the event.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Norfolk

New Years Scream Party

Smartmouth Brewing Company is hosting New Year’s Scream on Saturday, December 31.

Head to the Norfolk location at 1309 Raleigh Avenue from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Enjoy local bands while you visit with friends and family to ring in 2023.

The cover is $5 for the event. For more information, click here.

Tour de ORF

Celebrate the new year by biking through Norfolk on Sunday, January 1.

The 10-mile ride will begin at 3 p.m. from Smartmouth Brewing Company at 1309 Raleigh Avenue. The ride will use ERT and Norfolk bike lanes and will last about one hour. The ride will end back at Smartmouth.

The event is free and open to the public. Check the link here for updates due to weather and for more information.

Outer Banks

Midnight Magic in Manteo

Manteo’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration will be on Saturday, December 31.

The event is located in Downtown Manteo and will feature music, vendors, kid’s games, and more. Music begins at 6 p.m. with DJ Mixin’ Mike. Then, guests can enjoy Appalachian Road Show and The Soul Psychedilique.

There will be a kid’s countdown at 8 p.m. The real midnight celebration will take place at midnight with a fireworks display.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Noon New Year’s Eve

Enjoy a New Year’s with the whole family at the Noon New Year’s Eve event on the Children’s Museum Mall at the Children’s Museum of Virginia. The museum is located at 221 High Street.

The event will have party favor decorating, a petting zoo, a juice box toast, a glittery noon ball drop and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the event.

Suffolk

Noon Year’s Eve

Two Suffolk libraries will have a Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Friday, December 30.

The North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. The Morgan Memorial Library is located at 443 W Washington St.

Celebrate with a countdown, balloon drop, crafts, dancing, and more activities. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the “noon” year at 12 p.m. The event is for children 5 and under.

Virginia Beach

Last Night on the Town

Celebrate the start of 2023 at Virginia Beach’s Town Center, with Last Night on the Town on Saturday, December 31.

This is the ninth year for the New Year’s celebration. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free event. Guests can also enjoy performances by Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic.

Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m. with activities at Fountain Plaza including dancing, jugglers, stilt walkers, and more. At 8 p.m. head to the Countdown Square Stage on Columbus Street for the performances.

The event is free and open to the public. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Click here, for more information on the event.

Holiday Lights at the Beach: Bike Night Finale

Visit the Virginia Beach Boardwalk for this Bike Night Finale event.

On Sunday, January 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. bike the lights for free. Enter the Boardwalk on 2nd street only and bike through the holiday light display. Vehicles will be allowed to enter after 7:30 p.m. with a paid reservation.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Head to Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

At 9 p.m. each night enjoy a spectacular fireworks display after visiting the park and other festivities at Christmas Town. Christmas Town will remain open for the season through January 8, 2023.

For more information, click here.

First Day Hike

Start 2023 outdoors with the First Day Hike at York River State Park, located at 9801 York River Park Rd.

A ranger-guided tour will take place around Woodstock Pond. The route will be a mile and a half. Meet the group at 11 a.m. at the amphitheater to start. Visitors can also enjoy a self-guided hike along other trails.

The regular parking or admission fee applies. There are no extra fees for this activity. For more information, click here.