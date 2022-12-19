HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure what to do over the holiday break? Find out what’s happening around Hampton Roads and in North Carolina to entertain the whole family.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link.

Chesapeake

Santa at Greenbrier Mall

Visit with Santa at the Greenbrier Mall, located at 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy S. Saint Nick will be at the mall through Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

You can book a photo reservation at this link to save time or you can walk-up in the mall. For more information on the event, click here.

Elizabeth City

Santa at Seven Sounds

Visit with Santa at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, located at 112 North Water Street.

There are two opportunities to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Wednesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. and Friday, December 23 at 4 p.m. Take photos and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus before they leave for Christmas.

All ages are welcome at the event. There will not be a photographer on-site so please bring your own device or camera. For more information, click here.

Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk

Hampton’s Waterwalk Trail is lit up for the holidays.

Enjoy this festive light display from December 19 through December 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly. To enter the holiday light display, enter by the Hampton Coliseum’s parking lot, located at 1000 Coliseum Drive.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Newport News

NLightN Holiday Events

The NlightN holiday events are open this weekend and will continue until January 1, 2023.

Visit Celebration in Lights during it’s 30th season at the Newport News Park, located at 13560 Jefferson Ave. The light display will be open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are required and cost, $12 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday), $15 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday), and $75 per bus any night.

The Lights at the Fountain at City Center at Oyster Point is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. They are located at 701 Town Center Drive. Enjoy a holiday light show at the fountain that plays every half hour. This event is free and open to the public.

ARTech Lights is open nightly at Brooks Crossing, located at 550 30th Street. A animated light and sound show will play for the rest of the season. This event will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

For more information on NLightN, click here.

Santa’s Nature Reserve

The Virginia Living Museum’s holiday event is still happening! Head to the museum located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Check out Santa’s boardwalk, an outdoor trail decorated with lights and holiday décor this season. The trail will lead guests to the Storybook Village and Dinosaur Tale.

After walking through the festive path, stop by the Wild Things Museum Store to do some Christmas shopping. Then, visit the Goodson Living Green House to tell Santa your wish list and take a picture. To warm up from the trail, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies at the Reindeer Cookie Workshop.

The event is open December 22 through 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are required for the event and cost $13 per person. Children 2 and younger get in for free.

For more information about the event, click here.

Norfolk

2022 Gingerbread House Contest and Display

Head to the Hermitage Museum & Gardens for their 3rd Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Display. The event is located at 7637 North Shore Road.

Don’t miss your chance to see the festive creations. They will remain on display through December 30.

For more information, take a look here.

Merry Little Christmas Carol

Tickets are still available for “A Merry Little Christmas Carol” presented by the Virginia Stage Company at the Wells Theatre.

This adaptation of Charles Dickens novella, A Christmas Carol, continues through Friday, December 30.

Ticket prices vary. In addition, there are different rates for children, adults, and military. The show runs two hours.

For more information on the show, schedule, and ticket pricing, click here.

Naro Festive Features

Watch your favorite holiday movies at the Naro, located at 1507 Colley Ave.

“White Christmas” and “A Christmas Story” will play from December 19 through December 23. For exact times take a look at the website. “It’s a Wonderful Life” will play Wednesday, December 21 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will show again on Saturday, December 24 at 12 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

For last minute Christmas presents, shop Naro merchandise in the lobby before showtimes.

Tickets vary based on age and viewing time. Ticket prices begin at $9. Tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes before each show. To view the current showtimes and holiday movie schedule, click here.

Outer Banks

WinterLights

The Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, North Carolina hosts WinterLights this season. The garden’s ten-acres will transform into an “enchanted wonderland” with festive décor, a crackling fire, and holiday lights.

Visit the gardens from December 20 through 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each day, Santa will visit and solo musicians will perform. On December 21, visitors can enjoy the Theatre of Dare, a Holiday Storytime at the Firepit.

Tickets are required for the event. It is $16 for adults, $12 for youth (ages 6 to 17), $8 for children (ages 2 to 5), and infants are free. Dogs are welcome at the event for $5 per pet.

WinterLights will also be open from December 27 through 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Holiday Tree Hunt

Participate in the Holiday Tree Hunt at the Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium. The park is located at 801 General Booth Blvd.

Elves are hiding in the trees. Help find these festive friends, and enjoy treats after this special holiday themed event.

Holiday hours from December 23 through January 1, 2023 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Christmas Day, December 25 where the park will be closed.

Tickets are required for the event. To find out more information and purchase tickets, click here.

Local’s Crushmas Party

Head to Chick’s Oyster Bar for a Christmas Party on Thursday, December 22. The event is located at 2143 Vista Cir.

Don’t forget to wear your Ugly Sweater as you enjoy DJ Mista Nice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., drink specials, photos with Santa, and Ugly Sweater prizes.

For more information on the event, click here.

Williamsburg

Christmastide in Virginia at Jamestown Settlement

Take a look at 17th century Christmas traditions at the Jamestown Settlement, located at 2110 Jamestown Rd.

Visitors will hear seasonal stories including, tales of the first Christmas at sea. Interpreters will demonstrate a variety of winter activities. Also, watch demonstrations of traditional fancy cooking. Live musical entertainment is provided each day at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weather permitting.

The event will be open December 18 through December 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exceptions. The museums will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

Another Christmastide event will take place at The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. This will feature 18th century holiday traditions. Take a look here for more information on that event.

Access to the event is included with museum admission. Tickets are $18 per adult and $9 per children ages 6-12. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg Christmas Market

Visit the 3rd Annual Williamsburg Christmas Market in Downtown Williamsburg. The event will continue until Wednesday, December 21. The market is located on Court Street next to the Bicentennial Park by the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

The traditional European-style Christmas market is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It features 32 vendor chalets with a variety of goods. Enjoy the local vendors, live entertainment, an assortment of food and beverages, visits with Santa, and more.

For more information, click here.



