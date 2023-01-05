SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Suffolk Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, is hosting A British Invasion at the Center.

According to a press release, the series will feature three popular films featuring British characters and themes. Each movie will be shown in the Birdson Theater, located on the second floor of the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts at 110 West Finney Ave.

The series schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 12: Downton Abbey- A New Era

Thursday, February 9: Rocketman

Thursday, March 16: Bohemian Rhapsody

All of the films will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $2 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Suffolk Center website or by calling the box office at 757-923-2900. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.