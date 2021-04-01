9-year-old chef set to cook Easter brunch at Portsmouth restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY)– Nine-year-old Kalani Brown is a Food Network star in the making. This weekend, the kitchen connoisseur will show off her skills Sunday for Easter brunch at Gourmet Burger Bistro in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

Kalani currently serves as host of her own virtual series, “Kooking with K,” where she teaches other children how to prepare their own meals. She’s looking forward to the face-to-face interactions.

“I feel very excited because now I don’t have to just communicate with people through the internet. Now, I can see everyone in person and engage with everybody in real life. I find it amazing,” she said.

Owner of Gourmet Burger Bistro, Major Mahoney, says he didn’t think twice about working with the young chef.

“She’s got all of the talent. I didn’t have this much enthusiasm when I was her age. So it’s my job to give her the opportunity to push forward and hone her skills,” Mahoney said.

You can find Kalani whipping up omelets for Easter Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gourmet Burger Bistro located at 6083 High Street W in Portsmouth.