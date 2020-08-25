7 artists from Hampton Roads among 40 selected for $200K relief grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced the 40 Virginia artists who will receive $5,000 grants through a special program to help visual artists impacted by COVID-19.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program, which launched in June, will distribute a total of $200,000 in funding. Seven of the recipients are from Hampton Roads.

“These artists hail from more than twenty Virginia cities and towns, and their different backgrounds and talents reflect the tremendous diversity of our Commonwealth,” said Northam.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program grant recipients include:

Emine Sermin Ciddi (Alexandria)

Veronica Jackson (Bedford)

Mojdeh Rezaeipour (Burke)

Tina Curtis (Charlottesville)

Eliza Lamb (Chester)

Nikki Painter (Chesterfield)

Jordan Shanks (Chesterfield)

Alfonso Perez Acosta (Chesterfield)

Michael Childers (Fairfax)

Soomin Ham (Fairfax)

Jun Lee (Falls Church)

Wendy Werstlein (Floyd)

Lorie McCown (Fredericksburg)

Sandy Williams IV (Glen Allen)

Kemi Layeni (Hampton)

Ethan Brown (King William)

Noah Velez (Leesburg)

Scot Turner (Newport News)

Kimberly McKinnis (Norfolk)

Khalil Riddick (Norfolk)

S. Ross Browne (Richmond)

Hamilton Glass (Richmond)

Alicia Little (Richmond)

Jaydan Moore (Richmond)

Barry O’Keefe (Richmond)

Eva Rocha (Richmond)

Ricardo Vicente Jose Ruiz (Richmond)

Leigh Suggs (Richmond)

Luis Vasquez (Richmond)

Kendra Wadsworth (Richmond)

Susan Jamison (Roanoke)

Suzanne Stevens (Virginia Beach)

Nastassja Swift (Virginia Beach)

Steve Prince (Williamsburg)

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) received more than 350 applications for this program.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded utilizing the accrued excess balance of the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment established in 1941 through a generous gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Pratt stipulated that the funds be used to support professional artists as well as art and art history students in the Commonwealth and not for other purposes.

Through this endowment, VMFA has awarded nearly $5.8 million to Virginia artists in the Commonwealth over the past 80 years.

