NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to start holiday shopping a little early this year, check out the Hermitage Museum & Garden’s 5th Annual Handmade Festival.

The popular in-person event will now be a virtual-only due to COVID-19.

“This year, the festival will feature 50 arts and crafts vendors on on our website and social media. The artwork on display includes ceramics, jewelry, fiber arts, woodwork, glass, painting, illustration, and more,” said Jennifer Lucy, Marketing and Design Manager at the Heritage Museum & Gardens.

All of the work on display will be for sale. As a special treat, there will also be an exclusive auction of items donated by the artists.

Throughout the event, viewers can enjoy a video tour and demos from school instructors. In addition, Folk singer Skye Zentz will also stream a 30 minute set from the Hermitage gardens.

The 5th Annual Hermitage Handmade Festival is Saturday, September 19th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s Facebook page. Admission is free and open to the public.

