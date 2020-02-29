53rd Norfolk Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 14

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for downtown Ocean View on March 14 and this year businessman Stephen B. Ballard will lead the parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest in the Hampton Roads area and one of the largest in the country.

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Northside Middle School on Granby Street.

The parade is expected to travel down Granby before turning left onto A View Avenue and stop at the review stand at the corner of First View and Government Avenue.

Stephen B. Ballard is the president and CEO of S.B. Ballard Construction Co. and namesake of S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.

Ballard is active in many charitable and civic organizations and will be in charge of ushering nearly 200 parade units, including marching bands, The Shriners, military and youth groups, clowns, schools, car clubs and much more.

The parade lasts approximately two hours.

The Norfolk Parade Inc.’s after-party will be held at the Columbian Club of Ocean View, 211 W. Government Ave., from noon-4 p.m. Participants must be 21 years of age and older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Two bands are set to play.

The official pre-St. Patrick’s Day party, Shamrock Shenanigans, will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 6-11 p.m. at the Columbian Club of Ocean View, featuring the band Steppenstone. The cost is $20.

The City says the cost to participate in the parade is free for nonprofits or charitable groups, $250 for for-profit groups and organizations.

To participate in the parade, visit www.Norfolkvaparade.com for an application.

