5 Must-See Beaches and Trails in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY)–Whether you enjoy laying out on the sand or hiking through the woods, Hampton Roads offers the best of both worlds. Here’s a list of 5 must-see beaches and trails in the 757.



Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown

This is one of the best kept secrets in Hampton Roads. You can dine in at one-of-a-kind eateries, set sail on the schooner alliance, or shop for fresh produce at the farmer’s market. Of course, we can’t forget about this gorgeous view of the York River.



Noland Trail in Newport News



If you love the great outdoors, but don’t feel like traveling outside of the city, this the place for you.

The five mile Noland Trail is apart of the Mariners Museum & Park. It’s the perfect place to walk, hike or run. You sit out by 167-acre Mariners’ Lake or snap a pic by famous Lions Bridge overlooking the James River.



The Chesapeake Arboretum





This 48-acre oasis also known as Nature’s Classroom” consists of a farmhouse, and theme and demonstration gardens. Right across the street you’ll find one of the most unique trail systems in the United States where you’ll find a variety of trees and plants.



First Landing State Park



Its a 2,888-acre registered natural landmark that fronts the Chesapeake Bay. On one side 1.25 miles of beach and more than 19 miles of hiking trails through protected salt marsh habitat, freshwater ponds, and cypress swamp.





The Virginia Beach Oceanfront



This is where the action happens. As the hub of hotels, dining and entertainment in Hampton Roads the oceanfront offers endless activities for the entire family to enjoy.

