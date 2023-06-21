HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Sparks will fly for the 4th of July, as many cities around Hampton Roads host a variety of different events to celebrate this year’s Independence Day!

We’ve highlighted some of the local events below.

Additional 4th of July events can be found at the Living Local events calendar. If you need to add an event, you can do so from the calendar.

Virginia

Hampton Roads

757 Sober Ride

Where : All cities in Hampton Roads Southside and Peninsula coverage area

: All cities in Hampton Roads Southside and Peninsula coverage area What : Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering free Lyft rides for the July 4th holiday. Participants can get up to $15 off of a Lyft ride with the promo code 4th of July to the first 700 people who use the code. The promotion is meant to keep the roads safe and to stop drunk driving this holiday weekend.

: Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering free Lyft rides for the July 4th holiday. Participants can get up to $15 off of a Lyft ride with the promo code 4th of July to the first 700 people who use the code. The promotion is meant to keep the roads safe and to stop drunk driving this holiday weekend. When : Valid Monday July 3, 2023 to July 5, 2023 while supplies last.

: Valid Monday July 3, 2023 to July 5, 2023 while supplies last. How much: Up to $15 off of your Lyft drive.

Chesapeake

Annual South Norfolk July 4th Parade and Picnic

Where : Lakeside Park 1441 Bainbridge Boulevard

: Lakeside Park 1441 Bainbridge Boulevard What : An Independence Day celebration including a parade that begins at 10 a.m. and a picnic that follows at 3 p.m.

: An Independence Day celebration including a parade that begins at 10 a.m. and a picnic that follows at 3 p.m. When : July 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: July 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. How much: Attendance is free; special activities require a small fee.

Independence Day Celebration

Where : Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Museum, 1775 Historic Way

: Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Museum, 1775 Historic Way What : This event uses historic reenactments to celebrate American Independence in an educational and fun way for both children and adults. Arts and crafts activities will be provided by the museum for children in attendance.

: This event uses historic reenactments to celebrate American Independence in an educational and fun way for both children and adults. Arts and crafts activities will be provided by the museum for children in attendance. When : Saturday July 1, 2023, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saturday July 1, 2023, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much: Museum admissions cover activities for the event.

Hampton

Independence Day Ruck

Where : Oozlefinch Beers & Blending, 81 Patch Road

: Oozlefinch Beers & Blending, 81 Patch Road What : Support the troops this Independence Day at Coastal Virginia Ruck Club’s July 4th event. Participants will hike and run carrying heavy military grade packs. Come out to show your support.

: Support the troops this Independence Day at Coastal Virginia Ruck Club’s July 4th event. Participants will hike and run carrying heavy military grade packs. Come out to show your support. When : July 4, 2023

: July 4, 2023 How much: Admissions is free, food and drink may be purchased at Oozlefinch Beers and Brewing.

Buckroe Beach Farmers

Where : First Street near East Pembrooke Avenue

: First Street near East Pembrooke Avenue What : Buckroe’s weekly farmers market boasts numerous vendors selling produce, baked goods, jarred foods, sausage, and seafood.

: Buckroe’s weekly farmers market boasts numerous vendors selling produce, baked goods, jarred foods, sausage, and seafood. When : July 1, 2023

: July 1, 2023 How much: Food and other goods may be purchased from vendors.

Newport News

4th of July Stars in the Sky

Where : Victory Landing Park, 50 26th St.

: Victory Landing Park, 50 26th St. What : Newport News Parks and Recreation is holding a live firework display along with other festive activities. Live music from local performers takes place from 7:20 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: Newport News Parks and Recreation is holding a live firework display along with other festive activities. Live music from local performers takes place from 7:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. When : July 4, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. How much: Admission and parking are free to the public.

Norfolk

40th Annual 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks

Where : Town Point Park, Waterside Drive

: Town Point Park, Waterside Drive What : The City of Norfolk is holding their 40th annual Independence Day celebration featuring American style food. Fireworks will be visible from the park at 9:30 pm.

: The City of Norfolk is holding their 40th annual Independence Day celebration featuring American style food. Fireworks will be visible from the park at 9:30 pm. When : July 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. How much: Admission is free and open to the public.

Portsmouth

Shaggin’ 4th of July Celebration

Where : 2 High Street

: 2 High Street What : A dance party will be held on the beach, show off your shaggin’ to celebrate the 4th! Three musical acts will provide live music for the event.

: A dance party will be held on the beach, show off your shaggin’ to celebrate the 4th! Three musical acts will provide live music for the event. When : July 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. How much: Admission is free, food for purchase.

Suffolk

Stars and Stripes Spectacular

Where : 110 E. Constance Road

: 110 E. Constance Road What : Fireworks and live music will be held to celebrate Independence Day in Suffolk on the 4th. The local band Rocky 7 will provide the music for the event with fireworks to follow. Food, activities for children, and various vendors will also be featured at the event.

: Fireworks and live music will be held to celebrate Independence Day in Suffolk on the 4th. The local band Rocky 7 will provide the music for the event with fireworks to follow. Food, activities for children, and various vendors will also be featured at the event. When : July 4, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m. How much: Admission is free, food is for purchase.

Virginia Beach

3rd Annual 4th of July Party at Noble

Where : Noble Tile and Escrow Inc, 341 Edwin Drive

: Noble Tile and Escrow Inc, 341 Edwin Drive What : Noble Tile and Escrow is hosting their 3rd annual July 4th celebration at their headquarters. Food trucks, live music, face painting, and child friendly games and activities will be provided. Fireworks from Mt Trashmore is visible from the location.

: Noble Tile and Escrow is hosting their 3rd annual July 4th celebration at their headquarters. Food trucks, live music, face painting, and child friendly games and activities will be provided. Fireworks from Mt Trashmore is visible from the location. When : July 4, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. How much: Admission is free.

Tidewater Winds Concert Band

Where : 24th Street Stage

: 24th Street Stage What : The Tidewater Winds band will be performing with vocalist Danielle Roby in order to celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks to follow.

: The Tidewater Winds band will be performing with vocalist Danielle Roby in order to celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks to follow. When : Tuesday July 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: Tuesday July 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. How much: Admission is free.

39th Annual Independence Day Race

Where : MT Trashmore Park, 4441 South Boulevard

: MT Trashmore Park, 4441 South Boulevard What : The MT Trashmore Family YMCA presents their 39th annual Independence Day race around MT Trashmore. Cash prizes are provided for winners of the race, it is 40 dollars per person to register for the race. This race supports the YMCA in the “Annual Giving Campaign”.

: The MT Trashmore Family YMCA presents their 39th annual Independence Day race around MT Trashmore. Cash prizes are provided for winners of the race, it is 40 dollars per person to register for the race. This race supports the YMCA in the “Annual Giving Campaign”. When : July 4, 2023, race starts at 7:30 a.m.

: July 4, 2023, race starts at 7:30 a.m. How much: $40 per person.

Williamsburg

Independence Day Celebrations at Colonial Williamsburg

Where : Colonial Williamsburg

: Colonial Williamsburg What : There will be numerous events and celebrations throughout the city on the 4th. The celebrations begin with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9:30 a.m. and end with fireworks over the Governor’s Palace at 9:30 p.m.

: There will be numerous events and celebrations throughout the city on the 4th. The celebrations begin with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9:30 a.m. and end with fireworks over the Governor’s Palace at 9:30 p.m. When : July 4, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

: July 4, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. How much: Admission is free to the public, visit Colonial Williamsburg’s website for more details.

Community Appreciation Day

Where: Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 301 S. Nassau St.

Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 301 S. Nassau St. What: The City of Williamsburg, William & Mary, and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will host the 3rd annual Community Appreciation Day, which began as a thank you to the community for their collective strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Appreciation Day is now an annual tradition hosted by Williamsburg’s three pillar institutions.

The City of Williamsburg, William & Mary, and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will host the 3rd annual Community Appreciation Day, which began as a thank you to the community for their collective strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Appreciation Day is now an annual tradition hosted by Williamsburg’s three pillar institutions. When: Monday, July 3, 2023. Community Appreciation Day begins at 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3, 2023. Community Appreciation Day begins at 5 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Yorktown

Yorktown Independence Day 8K Run, 5K Fun Run/Walk

Where : 9300 George Washington Memorial Highway

: 9300 George Washington Memorial Highway What : The City of Yorktown is hosting an 8K event to celebrate Independence Day. Awards are available for the top performers in the race. Participants will receive t-shirts and other merchandise while supplies last.

: The City of Yorktown is hosting an 8K event to celebrate Independence Day. Awards are available for the top performers in the race. Participants will receive t-shirts and other merchandise while supplies last. When : July 4, 2023

: July 4, 2023 How much: $30-$50 per person.

North Carolina

Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills Fireworks Show

Where : 2111 N Virginia Dare Trail

: 2111 N Virginia Dare Trail What : The Town of Kill Devil Hills will be holding fireworks show on the beach near Avalon pier. Grab a beach towel or chair and enjoy the celebration.

: The Town of Kill Devil Hills will be holding fireworks show on the beach near Avalon pier. Grab a beach towel or chair and enjoy the celebration. When : July 4, 2023

: July 4, 2023 How much: Town parking and admissions are free.

The Independence Day 1 Mile Beer Run

Where : 600 S. Croatan HWY

: 600 S. Croatan HWY What : Outer Banks Brewing Station is holding a ¼ beer run for adults over 21. Prizes will be given to the fastest male and female runner. 10-ounce beverages are provided to the first 100 participants.

: Outer Banks Brewing Station is holding a ¼ beer run for adults over 21. Prizes will be given to the fastest male and female runner. 10-ounce beverages are provided to the first 100 participants. When : July 2, 2023, for more questions text (252)-489-8239.

: July 2, 2023, for more questions text (252)-489-8239. How much: Entry in the race is $40 per person.

Nags Head

Town of Nags Head Fireworks Spectacular