46th annual Virginia Beach Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Check out the largest outdoor party in the 757 at Virginia Beach Neptune Festival’s Boardwalk weekend. For 45 years this celebration of beach life has drawn out more than 400,000 guests, and year 46 is set to be bigger and better than ever.

For all of the art lovers in the region, there will be 250 artisans along the boardwalk selling paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other hand crafted goods.

With 27 performances planned on three sound stages, from local, regional, and national recordings artists, there will be something for everyone. Hear alternative, blues, country and rock from the 17th, 24th, and 36th street stages.

The globally renowned international sand sculpting competition is back. Master sculptures from 11 countries will produce 22 breathtaking sand sculptures. This is the only ticketed event during the festival. Admission into the tent is $5.

If you’re interested in learning how to create a masterpiece in the sand, check out the free sand sculpting clinics on Saturday and Sunday.

Aside from the festival favorites, there’s a slew of new activities, including:

Family Fun Zone – Enjoy yard games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect Four at the 36th Street Park. Or break is down on the dance floor during silent disco. Then cap off the evening with a family friendly movie at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

– Enjoy yard games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect Four at the 36th Street Park. Or break is down on the dance floor during silent disco. Then cap off the evening with a family friendly movie at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Yoga on the Beach – Lift Fitness Foundation and Studio Bamboo Institute of Yoga are offering free yoga sessions at 36th Street Beach Fitness Park. All you need to bring is a yoga mat or beach towel. All levels are welcome.

– Lift Fitness Foundation and Studio Bamboo Institute of Yoga are offering free yoga sessions at 36th Street Beach Fitness Park. All you need to bring is a yoga mat or beach towel. All levels are welcome. Neptune’s Fitness Challenge– get your exercise on at the 36th Beach Street Fitness Park. Activities will include beachfront strength training and body weight exercises.

The Neptune Festival is also paying tribute to those affected by the Virginia Beach May 31 Shooting. On Friday, Sept. 27 a special sand sculpture will be created at 7th Street in honor of the victims and first responders. It will be visible from the boardwalk.

A #VBStrong recognition and commemoration ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 at 31st Street Park. The free event is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 4, the City of Virginia Beach is holding an employee appreciation day. All city employees and a guest (children under 12 are free) can get into the International Sandsculpting Championship tent for free, just for showing their City Employee ID.