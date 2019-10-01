46th Annual Newport News Fall Festival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Enjoy a day of family fun on the peninsula at the 46th Annual Newport News Festival. This two-day event attracts 35,000 visitors each year and features more than 150 exhibitors showcasing arts, crafts, heritage trade demonstrations, entertainment, children’s activities, and food.

Artists and craftspeople will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Best in Show Award and $250 Best Demonstration. For those who want to knock out their holiday shopping early, the Marketplace Area artists and crafters will be selling a wide variety of handmade items that are great for holiday gifts or sprucing up the house with new décor.

Guests are encouraged to come with an empty stomach. Choose from 25 food vendors selling seafood, barbeque, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and other favorite festival foods. The Virginia Beer & Cheer Pavilion will again feature local and seasonal brews from the Tradition Brewing Company, Bold Rock ciders from Central Virginia, and additional craft beers.

In the Children’s Area, kids can create masterpieces at the crafts table, enjoy horse cart rides, and have a “fun fortune” reading by Lady Mirra the Gypsy Fortune Teller. In addition, families can purchase a pumpkin in the Pumpkin Patch for a small fee.

The Arboretum stage will feature local and national acts.

Arboretum Stage Entertainment Schedule:

Saturday

11am- Myra Smith the Phoenix (Jazz, R&B, Gospel)

1pm -The Mullen Sisters (Country)

3pm & 4:15pm The Hunts (Indie Folk)

Sunday

11am- Red Crooked Sky ( Native American Dance)

1pm- The Chong Band (Reggae Inflected Jam Rock)

3pm & 4:15- Troy Breslow & The Company Band (Country)

Daily Press Marketplace Stage Entertainment Schedule:

Saturday

11am-Red Crooked Sky (Native American Dance)

12:30pm-Rainbow Puppets (Puppetry)

2pm- The Good Dance Project (Dance)

3:30pm- Culture in Motion (Tradition Chinese Arts)

Sunday

11am-Atumpan- The Talking Drums (West African Folklore)

12:30pm- Scott the Magician (Magic)

2pm- TLC Puppets (Puppetry)

Admission is free; there is a parking fee $5.00 per vehicle on-site and at satellite areas (Greenwood Elementary School/Woodside High School/New Horizons). Free shuttle bus service will run continuously between the satellite parking areas and the festival. No pets permitted in the festival area.