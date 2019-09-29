46th annual Neptune Festival celebrates art, culture in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands gathered for the largest outdoor party in the 757 during the 46th annual Virginia Beach Neptune Festival.

As the summer comes to a halt and the water begins to cool down, thousands gathered in Virginia beach to celebrate fun, art and culture at the 2019 Neptune Festival.

Many came for the 250 artisans selling paintings, sculptures, and other hand crafted artworks, others were there for the world renowned sand sculptures.

Photo Courtesy – Neptune Festival

Photo Courtesy – Neptune Festival

Photo Courtesy – Neptune Festival

Photo Courtesy – Neptune Festival

Others were there to test their fitness along 36th Beach Fitness Park with activities that included strength training at the beach and Neptune’s run with varying races.

Photo Courtesy – Kaitlin Holbrook, Barry Clark

Residents also honored the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting that happened on May 31 of this year as well as pay tribute to the first responders for their help during the tragedy.