42nd Seawall Music Festival

UPDATE: The Seawall Festival in Portsmouth has also been canceled for Friday night. The city has yet to determine the status of Saturday’s schedule.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crowds at Harborfest are expected to be in the thousands. If you’re looking for something a little more laid back, make your way across the Elizabeth River for the Seawall Music Festival.

This is the 42nd year of the musical extravaganza, taking place along the seawall in Olde Towne Portsmouth. Enjoy musical performances by local and regional bands, children’s activities and food vendors.

The festival ends with the Norfolk Harborfest fireworks over the Elizabeth River.

Check it out this Friday and Saturday in Olde Towne Portsmouth. The best part — it’s free!