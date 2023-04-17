HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Legendary jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is coming to Hampton in May.

The four-time Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient will perform at The American Theater at 125 E Mellen St. on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now and start at $35. They’re also available in-person at The American Theatre Box Office or Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

Sandoval, 73, was a protégé of jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and has worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Alicia Keys.

“This astonishing trumpeter, pianist, and composer has inspired audiences in every corner of the world and awakened a new generation of great performers,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.

The Hampton performance is being billed as a celebration of his life, and a “chance to witness a living legend in an intimate, up-close-and-personal setting.”

“Jazz has always been a huge part of The American Theatre, and there’s no better musician to celebrate the art form than Arturo Sandoval,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison Jr. in a press release. “As we near the end of a spectacular season, we welcome fans old and new to experience a legend in person.”

Before you go, there’s a biopic of Sandoval that HBO produced back in 2000, called “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story.

To see more events being held during Hampton Arts’ 35th season, click here.