3rd Annual ViBe Creative District ‘Mural Festival’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, head down to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the ViBe Creative District wraps up another successful “Mural Festival.”

Every year, national and local artists come together to create 10 murals in 10 days. This year, all of the artists hail from Virginia.

Featured artists began working on Friday, August 21, and their murals are complete by Sunday, August 30. Each participant was given a stipend to buy the supplies needed to bring their masterpiece to life and with no centralized theme, artists can let their creativity flow freely.

The murals are spread throughout the district, making it easier for more people to come out and check out the artwork while keeping a safe distance.

“There were a lot of people concerned that this event couldn’t happen. However, when we thought about it, it’s perfect for practicing social distancing,” said Kate Pittman, executive director for the ViBe Creative District.

Throughout the weekend, spectators can sign up for small guided tours of 10 people or less on foot and via golf cart. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and remain at least six feet away from people outside of their party.

Organizers also created a downloadable map to go along with a visual scavenger hunt.

“If they walk around and look at the exiting murals while looking at all the new ones, they can find figure out the clues needed to complete the scavenger hunt we created. Once it’s filled out, they can enter to win a North End Tote Bag,” Pittman added.

On Friday night, 1701 will host an “Artist Talk” via ZOOM where all 10 featured artists will discuss their creative process and answer questions from audience members.

To register for Artist Talk and to learn more information about the 2020 ViBe Mural Festival, click here.

