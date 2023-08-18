NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 3rd Annual One Love Reggae Festival is scheduled in Newport News for Sept. 2.

The festival is meant to celebrate the love, diversity and unity inspired by the ideals and messages of reggae music. One Love is the largest annual reggae unity festival on the Hampton Roads Peninsula with 11 bands, two stages, over 45 venders, 18 local craft beers and variety of cuisines. The event will have shopping, healing workshops and art exhibits at Tradition Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open a 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be used to support Transitions Family Violence Services, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating domestic violence since 1977.

“We believe in the power of music to bring people together and uplift spirits,” said Cory

Moreno, event liaison for Tradition Brewing Company of the One Love Reggae Festival. “But

we also recognize the importance of supporting those in need. Our partnership with Transitions

Family Violence Services allows us to extend our reach and contribute to a cause that aligns with

our values of unity and compassion.”