3rd Annual Hampton Roads Black Restaurant Week continuing through the weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Owner Restaurant Association is hosting the third annual Hampton Roads Black Restaurant week that will run through this weekend.

The event runs from February 15 until February 21.

“What better time to celebrate the culinary contributions to our commUNITY than Black History month? Hampton Roads Black Restaurant Week aims to UNITE Culture and Flavor during Black History Month with week-long culinary adventure dedicated to experiencing Hampton Roads’ black-owned restaurants,” the organization posted to its website.

Participating Restaurants

HAMPTON

NEWPORT NEWS

NORFOLK

PORTSMOUTH

SUFFOLK

VIRGINIA BEACH

