HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to experience the heart and soul of textile art during the 34th Annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival.

This year’s event will take place from February 23-26 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Presented by Mancuso Show Management, Inc., this event is the largest quilting extravaganza across the Eastern Seaboard and has been since its inception in 1989.

Quilting and needle craft lovers alike will enjoy displays of over 500 original pieces, wearables, and textile works of art in various competitions and exhibits.

This year’s quilt competition, themed “Heart & Soul,” offers entrants an opportunity to tell the story of how they search inside themselves to create their art. Alongside that, the festival will feature a Modern Category in the quilt competition themed “Mid-Century Mod.”

World-renowned instructors will present workshops and lectures at the festival for everyone from expert quilters to those new to the craft. Workshops include knitting, embellishments, 3-D folded fabric, traditional and modern quilting, mosaics and more. Officials say that you will not want to miss the “best time you’ll ever have” at Quilt-O, the annual fashion show, and the Meet & Greet event where guests can meet the festival’s faculty.

To register for workshops, lectures and activities, or for additional information, visit www.quiltfest.com.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

General Admission Tickets

Admission for the general public (non pre-registered participants) is $17 (Sunday Only $15), includes re-admission, and can be purchased on-site only during show hours. Children under the age of 16 are admitted free of charge. Show entry for all show days is included with event pre-registration.

The Merchants Mall & Quilt Show’s daily hours:

Wednesday, February 22 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Open Only to Pre-Registered Participants)

Thursday, February 23 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, February 24 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.