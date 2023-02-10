NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk is back in 2023 with its largest ever international contingent, including a drumming group from Ukraine.

The 26th annual celebration of military band performances runs from April 20-23 at Norfolk Scope. Tickets are available now at www.vafest.org, in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk and on the phone at 757-282-2822.

Here are the event times and scheduled performers by country:

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2:30 p.m.

Australia

Scotch College Perth Pipe Band

Canada

2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums (organizers say this is still pending)

France

Bagad de Lann-Bihoué (organizers say this is still pending)

Latvia

Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces

New Zealand

The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand

Singapore

Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Cultural Dance Team

Ukraine

The Crazy Drummers

United Kingdom

Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums

U.S.

Andy’s Tartan Army

Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Granby High School Naval JROTC

Hampton Roads Police Color Guards

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard

Old Dominion University Concert Choir

Tidewater Pipes and Drums

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets

U.S. Marine Corps Band, Quantico

U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company

U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Read more about the event and buy tickets here.