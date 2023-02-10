NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk is back in 2023 with its largest ever international contingent, including a drumming group from Ukraine.

The 26th annual celebration of military band performances runs from April 20-23 at Norfolk Scope. Tickets are available now at www.vafest.org, in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk and on the phone at 757-282-2822.

Here are the event times and scheduled performers by country:

  • Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23, 2:30 p.m.

Australia

  • Scotch College Perth Pipe Band

Canada

  • 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums (organizers say this is still pending)

France

  • Bagad de Lann-Bihoué (organizers say this is still pending)

Latvia

  • Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces

New Zealand

  • The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand

Singapore

  • Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Cultural Dance Team

Ukraine

  • The Crazy Drummers

United Kingdom

  • Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums

U.S.

  • Andy’s Tartan Army
  • Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
  • Granby High School Naval JROTC
  • Hampton Roads Police Color Guards
  • Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard
  • Old Dominion University Concert Choir
  • Tidewater Pipes and Drums
  • U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets
  • U.S. Marine Corps Band, Quantico
  • U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company
  • U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
  •  U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band
  • Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus

