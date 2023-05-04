VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to see acts like Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy and more this summer for just a $25 flat price?

Live Nation, which operates the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach and Jiffy Lube Live in Northern Virginia, is bringing back its annual Concert Week $25 all-in ticket deal the week of May 10-16.

There’s also a special presale starting Tuesday, May 9 for Verizon and Rakuten customers.

Sales to the general public start May 10 at 10 a.m., you can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events, and select the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket for the deal, which are typically for lawn general admission seating.

The participating acts that line up with Virginia Beach’s schedule are Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s H.S. Reunion Tour 2023, Fall Out Boy, Matchbox Twenty, Jelly Roll and 3 Doors Down.

For Jiffy Lube, there’s the acts listed above, as well as Boy George & Culture Club, Nickelback and The Offspring.

To see the full list of artists and to get more information on Concert Week, click here.