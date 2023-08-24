SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Peanut Festival is back for its 45th year this October with a Mardi Gras theme.

It’s happening October 5-8 at Suffolk Executive Airport. Tickets are $10 per person, and its free for kids 10 and under (parking’s also free).

There will be carnival rides, a demolition derby, peanut cup race, fireworks, a shrimp feast and more.

There’s also live music from Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top cover bands, American Idol’s Dan Marshall, country singer Celeste Kellogg and more.

You read more about the festival on their website.