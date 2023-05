NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The annual Glow Ride in Norfolk is set to take place on May 19.

According to a press release, the family-friendly event, which falls during Norfolk Bike Month, will take participants on a 5-mile ride through the NEON District, Ghent, and Downtown.

Riders will gather at 8 p.m. at The Plot, located at 776 Granby St. The ride will then begin at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages.