NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Most of the musical acts have been booked for the return of Norfolk’s Harborfest, with nearly something for everybody.

The 2022 festival runs from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 at Town Point Park.

Funk band The Bar-Kays, best known for “Son of Shaft,” “Soulfinger” and “Too Hot to Stop,” are the headliners for Saturday night, taking the stage right after Michael Jackson cover group Who’s Bad.

Jam band moe. headlines Friday night, which still has two open lots left to fill. Organizer Festevents says to expect an announcement coming soon.

Nashville rock band Moon Taxi is the headliner for Sunday, performing at 4 p.m. after indie folk-pop band The 502s.

There’s also a Boathouse Stage, paying homage to the legendary former local venue, highlighting mostly local acts such as Bennett Walker Wales, the Fuzz Band and BJ Griffin Band.

Here’s the lineup and times:

Main Stage

Friday, June 10

3 p.m. – to be announced

6 p.m. – to be announced

8 p.m. – moe.

Saturday, June 11

3:15 p.m. – Michael Clark Band

6 p.m. – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

8:15 p.m. – The Bar-Kays present STAX SOUL REVUE

Sunday, June 12

2 p.m. – The 502s

4:30 p.m. – Moon Taxi

Boathouse Stage

Friday, June 10

2:45 p.m. – Jim Newsom & the Cloudless Sky

4:45 p.m. – Bennett Walker Wales

7 p.m. – Littkeys

10 p.m. – DJ Canrock

Saturday, June 11

2:45 p.m. – Paper Aliens

4:45 p.m. – Jesse Chong Band

7 p.m. – Fuzz Band

10 p.m. – DJ Canrock

Sunday, June 12

12:45 p.m. – BJ Griffin Band

3:15 p.m. – Wonderland

Get the latest information on Norfolk Harborfest 2022 at this link.