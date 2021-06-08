2021 lineup for Norfolk Festevents includes return of jazz and wine festivals, debut of ‘Nashfest’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s festival time again in Norfolk.

Norfolk Festevents announced its 2021 season of events calendar on Tuesday, which features some longtime favorites and some new additions.

Festevents says their official calendar starts with Fourth of July fireworks displays, the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration at Ocean View Beach Park (July 2) and the Fourth of July Great American Picnic presented by Southern Auto Group at Town Point Park (July 4), but there’s also a special “Juneteenth in the Park” event before then on June 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Park Park. That’s a new addition for Town Point.

Other big events at Town Point include the Norfolk Latino Music and Food Festival on Saturday, July 24, the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival on August 20 and 21, and the Virginia Children’s Festival on October 2.

The Fall Town Point Wine Festival is also returning on October 16 and 17, but there’s no beer festival scheduled this year.

Juneteenth in the Park – Saturday, June 19

Fourth Of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group – Sunday, July 4

– Sunday, July 4 Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival – Saturday, July 24

VSO Concert in the Park presented by TowneBank in partnership with the Patricia & Douglas Perry Foundation – Sunday, July 25

in partnership with the – Sunday, July 25 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health – Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21

– Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21 NashFest Music & Food Festival – Saturday, September 18

Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health – Saturday, October 2

– Saturday, October 2 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival – Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace -Saturday, December 4

This season also includes the introduction of the NashFest Music & Food Festival on September 18, “celebrating the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville” with Nashville hot chicken and barbecue, line dancing, whiskey tasting and more.

There are also several events at Ocean View Beach Park in Ocean View.

DATES Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, June 20 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, June 27 Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration (Wonderland) [Rock/Pop] Friday, July 2 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, July 4 TGOV Beach Party (Tidewater Drive) [Beach Music] Friday, July 9 Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, July 11 Taste Of VA On The Bay (Jesse Chong) [Rock/Reggae] Friday, July 16 Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, July 18 TGOV Backyard BBQ (The River Boyz) [Country/Classic Rock] Friday, July 23 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, July 25 TGOV Reggae On The Bay (Band: TBD) Friday, July 30 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 1 TGOV Backyard BBQ (Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos) Friday, August 6 Big Bands On The Bay (The Khedive Notables Dance Band) Sunday, August 8 TGOV Family Fun & Movie Night (Movie: TBD) Friday, August 13 Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, August 15 TGOV Salsa Night (Tumbao Salsero Orchestra) [Latin/Salsa] Friday, August 20 Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, August 22 TGOV Beach Party (Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels) [Beach Music] Friday, August 27 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 29 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, September 5

