2020 Virginia International Tattoo to commemorate 75th anniversary of end of World War II

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Virginia International Tattoo.

A Tattoo is a military band or drum line. Musicians participated in a kickoff event Friday morning in Downtown Norfolk

The Virginia Arts Festival announced that this year’s theme will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Bands from all over the world will participate.

“More than 1,000 performers from seven different countries. And if you’ve been before, this year’s performance will stand out because it’s 75 years from the end of WWII, and the greatest generation will make this tattoo stand out over all the years we’ve done the show,” said producer and director Scott Jackson.

Visitors will enjoy a display of inspirational military music, majestic massed pipes and drums, show stopping drill team maneuvers, incredible dance performances and more.

The Tattoo begins April 30 at Norfolk Scope and continues through May 3.

This is the 24th year of the annual event.

“For the last 24 years, the Tattoo hasn’t just entertained people, it has inspired them; from the moment the audience’s hands touch their hearts during the Star Spangled Banner to when families jump to their feet when their veteran’s service song is sung,” said Jackson.

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office located at 440 Bank Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.

Virginia International Tattoo 2020 Participating Nations:

Australia

Canada

Latvia

Republic of Korea

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States of America

And many more. *The cast is subject to changes and additions

