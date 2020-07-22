2020 outdoor movie nights in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Every summer, hundreds of families fill up local parks across Hampton Roads with blankets and lawn chairs, eager to catch a film on a 40-foot screen.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape of almost all summer activities. The majority of these events have either canceled or postponed.

Luckily, not all hope is lost. These are outdoor movie nights we know are still listed as happening:

Hampton

The Hampton Coliseum will be hosting a three-day, pop-up style drive-in movie theater event to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee and must be purchased in advance. For an additional $20, movie-goers can add movie snack-packs to their ticket order — snack-packs include four popcorns, four candies, and four drinks.

Tickets will be available for purchase until 3 p.m. on the day of the show and the parking lot opens at 6 p.m.

Here are the movies and times

Friday, July 31

Frozen 2

Second Movie TBD

Saturday, August 1

Onward

Jurassic Park

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Suffolk

The City of Suffolk announced on Friday that Bennett’s Creek Park will soon become an outdoor movie theater equipped with a 40-foot screen displaying free movies that are open to the public.

The shows start Friday, July 24, and then again on Friday, July 31. The park will open at 8 p.m. for parking, space is limited, and movies will begin at about 8:30 p.m.

Here are the movies and times

Friday, July 24: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Rated PG-13.

Friday, July 31: Incredibles 2 (2018) Rated PG.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Virginia Beach

JEB Little Creek MWR presents a summer of family-friendly movies at Gator Water Park.

Guests are encouraged to bring floats, bathing suits, and towels. Concessions will also be available for purchase. This event is open to active duty, reservists, retirees, DoD civilians and eligible family members. The movie will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Here’s the movie on the schedule:

Friday, August 21: Movie TBA

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

York County

Make your way out to York County for 2020 Movies in the Parks. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Concessions will also be available for purchase. The movies will begin at sunset.

Here are the movies and times:

July 25 – Dora the Explorer and the Lost City of Gold at New Quarter Park

August 14 – Dumbo at Charles Brown Park

August 15 – Frozen 2 at McReynolds Athletic Complex

August 22 – Toy Story 4 at New Quarter Park

September 11 – Trolls World Tour at Charles Brown Park

September 19 – The Secret Life of Pets 2 at McReynolds Athletic Complex

September 26 – The Lion King at New Quarter Park

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Latest Posts: