2019 NEON Festival

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Immerse yourself in art, music, and culture at the 5th annual NEON Festival.

This year’s celebration is presented by the Business Consortium for Arts Support and Old Dominion University, as a way to introduce the community to Norfolk’s first arts neighborhood.

“There’s live music, there’s great food. There’s dance performances. There’s really some cultural arts for everybody to experience over the two nights,” said Special Project Manager, Rachel McCall.

This year visitors can check out the unveiling of 5 new murals and pop up art galleries in local business. Check out the new venue “The NEON House” featuring live music and art displays. In addition to the pop art galleries, glass blowing demonstrations, and a beer garden.

The full list of activities include:

Chrysler Museum of Art After Hours

Third Thursday at the Chrysler Museum of Art Glass Studio

Opening Reception Thursday at d’Art Center

The Plot Beer Garden and entertainment Friday

Tidewater Community College glass blowing, art exhibition and beer garden at Glass Wheel Studio Friday Evening

NEON District Public Art Tours

Live music and brews at Bearded Bird Brewing Co. Friday

Community Programming from The Governor’s School for the Arts, Teens with a Purpose, Push Comedy Theater, Hurrah Players and many more.

The NEON Festival is this Thursday and Friday October 17th-18th in Downtown Norfolk.

Admission is free and open to the public.