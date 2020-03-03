20 more artists to be added for Something in the Water 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A major announcement is coming this week for the upcoming Something in the Water festival.

Pharrell Williams’ production company announced Tuesday that 20 more artists are set to be added to the 2020 festival. The lineup already includes acts such Migos, H.E.R., Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters and Post Malone.

The most recent lineup from Something in the Water.

Last year Pharrell made a splash when he recruited superstars Puff Daddy, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg and more to boost the inaugural lineup. Jay-Z also ended up making a surprise appearance.

The reveal will also include several celebrities, including Olympic athletes.

HUGE announcement still coming for @sitw…20 more artists…more stages and more celebs including @Olympics athletes @WAVY_News https://t.co/JlcNTKcgtD — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) March 3, 2020

Williams’ team also shared details about the themed week that’s being added this year, in addition to the weekend of musical acts.

Each weekday of the event will have a theme and be free to the public.

Monday: Earth & Us

Tuesday: Innovation & Tech

Wednesday: Women’s Day

Thursday: Food & Wine

Friday: Career Day

The week of #sitw is broken up into these topics @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yhIL0cm1b3 — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 3, 2020

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk will be at one of the free events on Tuesday, the innovation and technology themed day. He’ll join celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and percussionist Sheila E. for an event called Masterclass Live. The day also features a coding class, a pitch competition and a NASA event.

TUESDAY includes an appearance by skateboard legend @tonyhawk…as part of innovation and tech. BTW…all the themed days during the week…are FREE to the public @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ioRKAorls7 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) March 3, 2020

The week-long Something in the Water Festival is scheduled for April 20–26, with music on the beach from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26.

On Thursday of @sitw local and celebrity chefs will work together for the food and wine day outside of the convention center @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/0nKUCAl1Wx — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 3, 2020

