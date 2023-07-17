PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Humane Society will be hosting its 15th annual Cause for Paws race later this year.

This event will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at Freedom Park and will feature a 5K race, a 1-mile walk or run, as well as virtual ways to join.

This race will help raise funds for the animals in the care of The Portsmouth Humane Society, as proceeds from this event will provide food, shelter, and medical care for homeless animals in the area.

Pets are welcome to participate in the event, and there will also be pet-friendly activities, costume contests, parades and more.

Food and beer vendors will also be at the race for both runners and spectators.

The race schedule and information on registration costs for race participants can be found on the event’s website.