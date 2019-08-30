15-seat pedal tours coming to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You’ll soon be seeing a new set of wheels on the streets of Norfolk.

Norfolk Pedal Tours starts up this September and hopes to give guests a different bar crawl experience.

General Manager Jake Schmader says his family got the idea to bring the pedal bike to Norfolk after seeing how successful they are in other cities.

“We thought there’s a lot of bars and breweries popping up in Norfolk; this could be a fun way to check them out,” Schmader said.

The 15-seat passenger pedal bike will take riders on a choice of two tours: One through Ghent and one through Downtown Norfolk.

Right now the company is training for their launch day, but says their practice tours have gone well.

“Everyone smiles at us. We haven’t had any negative reactions quite yet,” Schmader said.

Passengers can either reserve single seats for $25 during the day and $30 at night or the entire bike can be rented out for $300 during the week and $400 on the weekend.

Schmader says tours last two hours or two miles.

“Even if it’s all different people who haven’t met each other, everyone’s best friends by the end of the tour. You can go to one bar or two bars, but it’s a whole different thing honestly. It makes it a whole different experience even if you’re from Norfolk. I think you’ll enjoy it,” Schmader said.

The general manager says some of their proceeds will go to charities and that their tours will eventually expand to include history tours, specialty tours and fundraising tours.

Guests can also play their own music on the pedal bike, but no drinking on the bike is allowed.

To learn more about pedal bikes or to reserve a spot, visit this link.