HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Community Foundation and Hampton Roads Community Foundation, along with Bank of America, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Give Local 757 on Tuesday, April 25.

Give Local 757 has been a mainstay in the Hampton Roads community since its inception in 2013. The event has raised more than $9 million, and has helped dozens of local nonprofit organizations.

Michael Khandelwal, Executive Director of The Muse Writers Center (Grand Prize Winner), said that “without the vision of the Peninsula Community Foundation and all their partners, hundreds of nonprofits in Hampton Roads would be without this vital resource and wonderful opportunity.”

The online donation window for this year’s Give Local 757 will open at 10 a.m. on April 25 and remain accessible through 10 a.m. on April 26 on their official website. The minimum donation is $10 and community members will able to view the complete list of Giving Day nonprofits, and the causes they support.

Tammy Flynn, Peninsula Community Foundation’s Director of Philanthropy, said that this year’s Giving Day is an “exciting chapter for the event,” because of the recently restructured prize pool of $30,000 and that for the past nine years, they have had “the honor of witnessing our community rally together in support of nonprofits of all sizes and causes.”

Michael Monteith, CEO of the Peninsula Community Foundation, said that the community reaction to the event has been beyond “[their] wildest dreams.”

“[…] Most importantly,” said Monteith, “we proved that when our area comes together as one, we can make great things happen.”

To learn more about which local organizations you can support through Give Local 757, visit givelocal757.org or email tflynn@pcfvirginia.org.