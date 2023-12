HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Over 100 students gathered for an exclusive viewing of “The Color Purple,” at AMC 24 movie theatre in Hampton on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 11:30 a.m.

The showing was hosted by The Hampton Chapter of The Links, Inc., to help with educational and cultural enrichment, a release states.

The screening was followed by a brief discussion to share insights and reflections. The film is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.