PORTSMOUTh< va. (WAVY) — We’re heading into a season where the word “gratitude” is used quite frequently. Even in this crazy year, there is a lot for which to be grateful. Not the least of which are the people we meet who light the way.

We are approaching a time of abundance and want. 2020 has opened our eyes to both. Thanksgiving plans are juggled because of a national emergency: COVID-19. Our foodbanks need deposits of generosity as the holidays approach.

Through much of the hardships endured by families and businesses during the pandemic, examples of gratitude abound.

One from an 11-year-old girl who raised money to bless families whose loved ones gave us all they had.

Two young women who, left to their talents in the Boy Scouts, can soar like eagles.

And a 17-year-old, who says he’s simply too young to give up the fight against a rare cancer. So he’s asking that you don’t give up, either.

The actions we witness from our young can teach us there’s nothing greater than the gift of a new day.

For more details on why WAVY News Anchor Tom Schaad picked these stories for this week’s Light the Way theme, listen to his brief podcast below.

Digital extra: Podcast, Light the Way to a season of gratitude: