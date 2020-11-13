Light the Way: The cost of freedom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While partisan fighting continues this week in Washington, many of you answer the call of obligation. It is in the American DNA to serve. That’s why we honored our veterans this week.

Some of our past is buried, but it is still alive if we answer the call to preserve it. This week, we came across a neglected plot of ground in Hampton nourished by the blood of patriots. Forgotten, before a local historian began an effort to resurrect another tattered remnant of our history.

Veterans Day offered stories of those who took up arms in our defense. For it was John Adams, founding father and our nation’s second president who said, “You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom.”

How many veterans pay that cost every day? We heard the story of a former Marine who got help finding a home from a former Navy sailor.

We also honored a beloved civil servant, whose memory stands tall following her death in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

It is through this service that we appreciate freedom.

On Thursday, we got through six inches of heavy rain in some areas, and for a fleeting moment, we were treated to a double rainbow just before sunset. A nice way to finish our week, and light the way for the one ahead.

