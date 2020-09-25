Light the Way for justice

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, we said goodbye to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazing legal giant who served in the Supreme Court for 27 years. In this installment of Light the Way, we seek to renew one of the ideals front and center to our founding. And its imposition depends on how you light the way.

Justice: It is a bedrock of the American Creed. You may have seen our colors at half staff to remind us of the voice for justice that fell silent, while we wait for another to take its place.

The young taste justice by learning civic duty. Their first test is a little more than a month away on Election Day. How many will raise their voices not in the streets, but in the voting booth?

We as a nation are divided, but find commonality in our trials.

Here are 20,000 reminders. Loved ones and neighbors we lost in a silent war fought in every one of our cities and towns.

Justice may also extend to those who have no voice and need our stewardship — or recognition of service to others.

Finally, justice is born of wisdom that teaches the next generation to light the way.

Latest Posts: