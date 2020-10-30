Light the Way: Final turn of the campaign trail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We’re rounding the final turn on what is shaping up to be a historic election. Millions have already made the choice, millions more will decide Tuesday where we, in Hampton Roads, and our nation go from here. We’re witnessing the final days of the 2020 campaign trail, and where it ends, determines where we will go.

The ride has been a bare-knuckled brutish display of claims and warnings that voters must sift through. A record number of you have already made the decision.

Voting is the most important civic responsibility we share in our exercise of self-governance, and it is how the average citizen can light the way.

Digital extra: Final turn of the campaign trail podcast

