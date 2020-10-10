Light the Way: Children of change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week in pictures has showed the radiance of service coming from younger hearts. They teach all of us how to light the way.

Our weary eyes watch helplessly as another natural force gathers strength over our oceans. America is anticipating the aftermath of another major storm: Hurricane Delta.

But it’s usually the act of one person, often a child, that can move mountains, or at least set an example for those of us who sometimes see life through the rearview mirror of our years, rather than through a window of possibilities.

How about an 11-year-old boy who is so moved by those who serve, that he often honors the memory of first responders who daily stand between us and danger?

A civic chorus hits its greatest harmony when we celebrate and fight for the right to vote. That was the lesson in Suffolk from a 20-year-old man with autism, who is working to have his right to cast a ballot restored.

But our governance should not foment division, as we saw that vandals try to do as they destroyed campaign signs in Portsmouth.

Virginia also sees change is in the wind, after we saw the progress of an energy project 27 miles off our shores.

These images highlight individual choice and conscience still have power to light the way.

