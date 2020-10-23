Light the way by protecting the vulnerable

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the last week, we saw many of you rise to do your civic duty, with some going well beyond expectations. This week’s images also saw a renewed call to protect the vulnerable in our homes, while we keep our country strong.

An iconic naval aircraft celebrated six decades of service this week. The E-2 Hawkeye is a testament to our nation’s defense.

We also met a woman in Newport News who used her past struggles in a broken relationship to repair others torn by domestic violence.

Citizens in Williamsburg dedicated $40,000 to clear an overgrown cemetery belonging to an African American church, showing that our local history should never die.

The above action links the past to the present, because knowing who and what came before us can tell us where to go.

We saw continued evidence of that this week, as many of you stood in line to vote before Election Day. It shows the passion behind the debate of what direction we take and the right to make a choice — to light the way.

