Light the Way: 17 points of light

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our photographic journey that made our week in Hampton Roads began with a dark anniversary in our military history. This week, we remembered the 17 sailors who died 20 years ago on the USS Cole with a special ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

We also met a 12-year-old boy who committed to cutting 50 lawns for veterans, the elderly and disabled.

Politics are still dominating our discussion, both locally and nationwide.

Virginia and North Carolina have begun early voting, and this week’s images tell us how committed some are to getting their ballots in before Election Day. Standing in line counters political unrest. It’s how America raises a voice to chose leadership.

Each vote is for the future. It’s how you light the way.

