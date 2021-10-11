Join in virtually Saturday, October 23rd, as we raise awareness of leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma. Light The Night exists to find cures and ensure access to treatment for blood cancer patients. WAVY-TV 10 is partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Light The Night organizers are dedicated to providing a best-in-class virtual experience this year that will allow them to display their passion for helping end blood cancers.





Light The Night

October 23, 2021

7 – 8pm

