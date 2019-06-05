Keep WVBT FOX-43 and WAVY TV-10

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WAVY as AT&T and DIRECTV did not accept our extension for continued carriage of WAVY during our contract negotiations to avoid disruption of service. Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9469 and demand that they “Bring back my WAVY-TV 10!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 855-937-9469

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WAVY as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse did not accept a contract extension offer by Nexstar Media, parent company of WAVY continue to air your favorite news stories around the Hampton Roads area. By rejecting an extension for continued negotiations and to avoid a disruption of service, AT&T and DIRECTV took away content that you pay for and was included with your monthly subscription. They are no longer providing the content you initially signed up for when you subscribed to their service.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news WAVY-TV 10 News, emergency service updates, and your favorite shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us, and The Voice.

Q: Where will WAVY programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Unfortunately, we are not alone in this as AT&T and DIRECTV have removed various other stations across the nation in the past. Among the other providers available that see the value in local content include DISH (855-898-6730) and your local cable company.

Q: Are you still negotiating with AT&T and DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating and offered to extend our current deal multiple times while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. In the time leading up to the expiration of the agreement with DIRECTV/AT&T, Nexstar not only offered an extension until August 2, it also offered DIRECTV/AT&T its availability “over the next 30 days to meet with you in-person on the following dates: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 as well as August 1 and 2” adding, “We are willing to dedicate as many of these dates as needed. Not knowing when you and your decision makers are available, to avoid any disruption in service to your customers and our viewers in 97 markets across the country, we propose an extension of the current agreement through Friday August 2nd.” This extension was not accepted.

Q: Is this abnormal for AT&T and DIRECTV to remove local programming from their lineup?

A: DIRECTV is routinely involved in disputes with content providers and following its 2015 acquisition by AT&T, it has dropped or threatened to black out various network and local community programming. Between May 30, 2019 and June 10, 2019 alone, viewers of at least 20 other non-Nexstar stations (owned by Deerfield Media, GoCom Media of Illinois, Howard Stirk Holdings, Mercury Broadcast Group, MPS Media, Nashville License Holdings, Roberts Media, Second Generation of Iowa and Waitt Broadcasting) lost access to network and local content as a result AT&T/DIRECTV’s refusal to accept fair market rates for the distribution of leading non-AT&T programming.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices and should take action. Call 855-937-9469 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want. Don’t let your video provider dictate what you watch! Demand they bring back the local station and content you want and deserve!

