Virtual hiring event happening Tuesday seeks workers affected by COVID-19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A virtual hiring event in Hampton Roads is happening Tuesday hoping to seek residents currently out of work in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual hiring event is happening Tuesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Greater Peninsula Workforce Board are hosting the event which will take place on the Zoom web conference platform.

Participants will learn in-depth hiring information from 5 employers in the southeast region of Virginia. They will also have the chance to engage in a 1-1 interview with an employer during the event.

Employers attending the event are Republiv Parking, Damuth Trane, Waco, Inc., Hampton Roads COnnectors Partners, and Newport News Behavioral Health.

To attend this event you must also register with the Virginia Workforce Connection (VAWC) as well as Eventbrite.

