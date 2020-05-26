Virtual career fair to be held tomorrow for all members of military community

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Military members looking to find a job might have a better chance online as the coronavirus pandemic keeps raising the nation’s unemployment claims.

To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Mid-Atlantic Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Wednesday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST online.

This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.

To find more information, click HERE.

