Virtual career fair for veterans, military community in Hampton Roads this Thursday, May 13

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a virtual career fair for members of the military community.

The free online hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, May 13, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The fair is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, reserve members, and military spouses.

“Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

