Virginia unemployment fund projected to run out soon; statewide hiring event next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said Thursday that the state will have to get assistance from the federal government in order to keep paying unemployment benefits as its funding, which at the start of the year was nearly $1.5 billion, is projected to run out within the next two months.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a record number of claims for benefits in Virginia, with more than 1 million claims filed in the last four months. That figure is more than the initial claims filed from the middle of 2014 through 2019, the commission disclosed.

“The unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits has drained the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund, which started the year with a balance near $1.5 billion, and has put it on track to close 2020 with a record $750 million deficit,” a release from the VEC said Thursday. “In order to continue paying unemployment benefits, Virginia will need to borrow funds from the federal government.”

Virginia employers are facing significant tax hikes to replenish the trust fund. Businesses that have been hit hardest and have laid off or furloughed the most employees could face the highest tax increases, according to VEC Communications Manager Joyce Fogg.

Barring action from Congress the end of the $600 supplemental benefits, provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, will end on July 25. If it is extended or modified VEC will execute its responsibility under the law.

The VEC is holding the first Statewide Virtual Hiring Event on July 28, connecting job-seekers with immediate employment opportunities.

More than 1,000 job-seekers have registered, the VEC said Thursday, and more than 150 employers have registered to participate.

“With supplemental benefits ending this week we recognize that many benefits recipients may be looking to return to the workforce. We’ve heard from hundreds of employers looking to fill immediate vacancies,” Fogg said.

