CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and other employers will be on hand for a job and resource fair on Thursday, August 3.

It will be held at the Tidewater Community College location at 1428 Cedar Road in Chesapeake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, which is sponsoring the job fair, this is intended for those with a criminal background, but all are welcome.

There will be a variety of employers to help job seekers reach their career goals and many can hire on the spot.

Resource Provider on Site:

Virginia Career Works – Norfolk Center

Department of Age and Rehabilitative Services

Department of Social Services

Division of Child Support

and more!