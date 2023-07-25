CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and other employers will be on hand for a job and resource fair on Thursday, August 3.
It will be held at the Tidewater Community College location at 1428 Cedar Road in Chesapeake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, which is sponsoring the job fair, this is intended for those with a criminal background, but all are welcome.
There will be a variety of employers to help job seekers reach their career goals and many can hire on the spot.
Resource Provider on Site:
- Virginia Career Works – Norfolk Center
- Department of Age and Rehabilitative Services
- Department of Social Services
- Division of Child Support
- and more!
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.