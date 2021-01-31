Virginia Beach to host free virtual career fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will be hosting a free virtual career fair on Thursday.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Attendees need to create a free virtual profile to attend the job fair.
The fair will allow for one-on-one interviews with employers and recruiters as well as providing the opportunity to virtually chat directly with companies.
This event is open to all candidates.
