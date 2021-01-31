Virginia Beach to host free virtual career fair

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will be hosting a free virtual career fair on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Attendees need to create a free virtual profile to attend the job fair.

The fair will allow for one-on-one interviews with employers and recruiters as well as providing the opportunity to virtually chat directly with companies.

This event is open to all candidates.

Click here for more information, to create a profile, and register for the event.