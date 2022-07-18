HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – RecruitMilitary and DAV will be connecting veterans and their families with employers seeking military trained talent, at a job fair on July 21.

The Hampton Veterans Job Fair will feature more than 70 registered exhibitors. It’s being held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, which is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive. Go to Hall C.

Registration is free and is available to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

Organizers told WAVY that military veterans bring employers “intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.”

RecruitMilitary has held two other recent events in Hampton which drew in more than 500 attendees. Get your questions answered about what to expect and what to bring to the July 21 job fair, at this link.