ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Veterans Job Fair will be headed to the Outer Banks.

NCWorks Career Center is hosting the job fair on Thursday, Nov. 9. The event will be held at 111 Jordan Plaza in Elizabeth City, and will start at 10 a.m.

The event is focused on Veterans, but will be open to the public after 12 p.m. for anyone to be able to connect with employment and job opportunities.

Flyer for Veterans Job Fair (Courtesy: NCWorks Career Center)

More information can be found on the NCWorks Career Center website, or on the Veteran NCWorks website.