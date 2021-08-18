VEC, Fort Eustis hosting ‘Live, Love, & Work in Virginia’ virtual hiring event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Career Works Centers, and the Ft Eustis Transition Assistance Program are hosting the upcoming annual Eastern region virtual hiring event.

Titled “Live, Love, & Work in Virginia,” the event will take place on September 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is three events combined in one with one registration link for all three events. Participants will have the option of choosing which sub-events or categories they’d like to participate in:

The Hampton Roads & Eastern Shore Region event

event The Richmond & Crater Region event

event The Ft. Eustis Military Job Fair event

Participants can select one or all events when they register, but they only need to register and post jobs once as their company profile and jobs will filter into the events that you select.

To register for the virtual hiring event, CLICK HERE.

This event is open to all job seekers looking for work in the Commonwealth of Virginia but especially our Virginia Veterans, Military Spouses, and Transitioning Service Members (TSMs). There is no charge to participate in any event.